West Virginia lawmakers endorse redistricting maps

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers endorsed proposed maps of congressional and state legislative districts during a special session on redistricting Monday, setting up a potential fight between two of the state's current members of Congress.
West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats after the 2020 Census and lawmakers are trying to redraw the state into two congressional districts. In the proposed map, Rep. David McKinley and Rep. Alex Mooney would be in the same district. All three current U.S. House members from West Virginia are Republicans.