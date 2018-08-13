West Virginia House considers impeaching Supreme Court

Photo: Craig Cunningham, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - This Oct. 3, 2012, file photo, shows West Virginia Supreme Court Republican candidate Allen Loughry. The West Virginia House of Delegates is taking the step of considering impeachment articles against all four remaining state Supreme Court justices. The House plans to meet Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to discuss 14 articles and make recommendations. If any of the articles are approved, a trial would be held in the state Senate. Suspended Justice Loughry, who was indicted in federal court in June, is named in eight impeachment articles. (Craig Cunningham/The Daily Mail via AP, File) less FILE - This Oct. 3, 2012, file photo, shows West Virginia Supreme Court Republican candidate Allen Loughry. The West Virginia House of Delegates is taking the step of considering impeachment articles against ... more Photo: Craig Cunningham, AP West Virginia House considers impeaching Supreme Court 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates is taking the extraordinary step of considering the impeachment of the entire state Supreme Court in a scandal over $3.2 million in office renovations.

The House plans to meet Monday to discuss 14 articles and make recommendations for the four remaining justices. If it approves any articles, the Senate would put them on trial.

Suspended Justice Allen Loughry is under federal indictment and named in eight impeachment articles, including allegations he lied about taking home a $42,000 antique desk and a $32,000 leather couch. Other articles involve justices Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Beth Walker.

The fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, retired and agreed to plead guilty to a federal wire fraud count involving the personal use of state-owned vehicles and fuel cards.