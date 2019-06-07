West Virginia University wins NASA robotics contest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University robotics team has won a NASA competition for the second time in three years.

The college on Friday announced the team's win in NASA's Moon to Mars Ice & Prospecting Challenge.

WVU's Mountaineer Ice Driller Automated System III beat out other machines made by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stevens Institute of Technology and Virginia Tech.

The contest has the drilling systems extracting water from a test bed of ice, rock and soil. The competition is meant to help inform approaches for space exploration and development.