West Virginia State University names interim president

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University's Board of Governors has voted to recommend R. Charles Byers as interim president.

The board's vote Wednesday must be approved by the state Higher Education Policy Commission.

Byers was appointed interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at West Virginia State last July. He had retired as provost in 2014 after 41 years of service at the university.

West Virginia State President Anthony Jenkins was named president at Maryland's Coppin State University effective May 26.