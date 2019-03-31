Wellness event to kick off in Kent

The town of Kent will put a focus on wellness in the coming days.

The “Meet. Play. Flow” wellness event, established three years ago by RT Facts Design & Antiques, a design and antique showroom, has formed a partnership with the Kent Chamber of Commerce and has extended its event to a full week.

This year’s event, which will run April 4-10, will feature week-long promotions, as well as a weekend of body, soul and special events.

Throughout the week, several of Kent’s restaurants, inns, shops and service providers will offer healthy menus, tastings, special room rates and discounts on wellness-related products and services.

RT Facts will kick off the festivities April 6 with a menu of 20-minute body and fitness classes.

Many local instructors will offer classes every half hour in practices such as hula-hoop dancing, yoga, Barre, tai chi, foam rolling, playful improv, drawing as meditation and more.

Attendees are welcome to explore aerial yoga, massage therapy, as well as make their own flower essences and smoothie/kimchi-tastings.

Individuals should bring a mat and water bottle.

For $25, attendees will have access to the variety of practices and classes.

Proceeds will be matched by RT Facts and donated to the local ambulance squads of Kent and Cornwall.

Events will continue April 7 when the Kent Chamber of Commerce will stage free sessions comprised of lectures, demonstrations and workshops.

Experts in their chosen fields will be on hand, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Arbonne International, Chestnut Woodworking, Davis IGA, Fair Skies Acupuncture, Fife ‘n Drum Restaurant & Inn, High Watch Recovery Center, J. P. Gifford Market, Inscape Awareness, Kent Land Trust, Kent Memorial Library, Kent Victorian Inn, Kent Station Pharmacy, Kent Yoga & Bodyworks, Christopher Kiely, Movement Learning Resources (Feldenkrais), Prism Health Advocates, Starbuck Inn, Strong Core Team Training, Terston, The Villager Restaurant, W Rhythm Fitness & Wellness and more.

The free Chamber events will be held at various commercial locations throughout town.

For more information, visit www.meetplayflow.com.