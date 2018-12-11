https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Well-pad-oil-spill-contaminates-rangeland-in-Dunn-13457485.php
Well pad oil spill contaminates rangeland in Dunn County
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some rangeland was contaminated when nearly 6,900 gallons of oil spilled at a well pad in Dunn County.
The state Health Department says a valve failure caused the spill on Dec. 8 at a Burlington Resources Oil and Gas Co. site about 11 miles north of Killdeer.
About 6,300 gallons of the spilled oil were recovered. The other 600 gallons went through a storm water gate in the containment berm and impacted rangeland.
Health Department officials are inspecting the site.
View Comments