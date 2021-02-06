Welcoming ICC ruling, Palestinian family hopes for justice FARES AKRAM Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 10:37 a.m.
FILE - In this July 16, 2014 file photo, Palestinian relatives of four boys from the same extended Bakr family, grieve during their funeral in Gaza City. Palestinian officials and families of victims of Israeli attacks welcomed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court's ruling that it can investigate Israeli military violations on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for speeding up efforts to bring justice. Khalil Hamra/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2014 file photo, Palestinians mourn over the lifeless bodies of four boys from the same extended Bakr family, covered with yellow flags of Fatah movement, in the mosque during their funeral in Gaza City. Palestinian officials and families of victims of Israeli attacks welcomed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court's ruling that it can investigate Israeli military violations on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for speeding up efforts to bring justice. Khalil Hamra/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 photo, Palestinian Ziad Rizk sits with others in a shelter made of a blanket stretched over four boles next to one of the destroyed Nada Towers, where he lost his apartment and clothes shop, in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian officials and families of victims of Israeli attacks welcomed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court's ruling that it can investigate Israeli military violations on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for speeding up efforts to bring justice. Khalil Hamra/AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo, Hamas supporters wave their green and national flags during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at the Palestinian side of Erez checkpoint between Israel and Gaza, in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip. The Arabic on the flags reads "No God but Allah and Muhammed is his messenger." Palestinian officials and families of victims of Israeli attacks welcomed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court's ruling that it can investigate Israeli military violations on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for speeding up efforts to bring justice. Adel Hana/AP
FILE -- In this Feb. 22, 2016 file photo, a Palestinian woman hangs clothes in a section of a damaged apartment block, which was partially destroyed during the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip. Palestinian officials and families of victims of Israeli attacks welcomed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, the International Criminal Court's ruling that it can investigate Israeli military violations on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for speeding up efforts to bring justice. Hatem Moussa/AP
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The father of a Palestinian boy killed in an Israeli missile strike in 2014 expressed renewed hope for justice Saturday after the International Criminal Court paved the way for a possible war crimes probe into Israeli military actions.
The court ruled Friday that its jurisdiction extends to the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, including the Gaza Strip where Subhi Bakr’s 10-year-old son Mohammed and three of the boy’s cousins were killed as they played soccer on a beach.