‘Welcome to Nevada’ sign coming to I-11 at Arizona border

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada transportation officials have announced plans to install a “Welcome to Nevada” monument sign along Interstate 11 at the Arizona border.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has said the $396,090 sign features an extruded state silhouette constructed from stainless steel, concrete and other materials and remain lit at night.

Officials say the sign would stand about 20-feet (6-meters) tall and 8-feet (2-meters) wide.

Transportation officials say sign construction started Monday and is expected to continue weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 5 with a holiday break between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2.

Officials have urged motorists to use caution while traveling.

Officials say the special monument signs are being placed at a few major gateway locations, with the first two up in Northern Nevada and Crystal Bay.