Weekly poetry corner showcases Merwin work

[Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Poetry Month, we will publish a poem written by a local poet or well-known author each week. New Milford Poet Laureate James Scrimgeour will select each poem. This week’s poem is “For the Anniversary of My Death” by W.S. Merwin. Born in New York City in 1927, Merwin was raised in New Jersey and Scranton, Pa., the son of a Presbyterian minister. His numerous collections of poetry, his translations, and his books of prose have won praise over seven decades. He died last month.]

For the Anniversary of My Death

Every year without knowing it I have passed the day

When the last fires will wave to me

And the silence will set out

Tireless traveller

Like the beam of a lightless star

Then I will no longer

Find myself in life as in a strange garment

Surprised at the earth

And the love of one woman

And the shamelessness of men

As today writing after three days of rain

Hearing the wren sing and the falling cease

And bowing not knowing to what