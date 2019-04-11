Weekly poetry corner showcases Merwin work
[Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Poetry Month, we will publish a poem written by a local poet or well-known author each week. New Milford Poet Laureate James Scrimgeour will select each poem. This week’s poem is “For the Anniversary of My Death” by W.S. Merwin. Born in New York City in 1927, Merwin was raised in New Jersey and Scranton, Pa., the son of a Presbyterian minister. His numerous collections of poetry, his translations, and his books of prose have won praise over seven decades. He died last month.]
For the Anniversary of My Death
Every year without knowing it I have passed the day
When the last fires will wave to me
And the silence will set out
Tireless traveller
Like the beam of a lightless star
Then I will no longer
Find myself in life as in a strange garment
Surprised at the earth
And the love of one woman
And the shamelessness of men
As today writing after three days of rain
Hearing the wren sing and the falling cease
And bowing not knowing to what