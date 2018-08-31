Weber to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a talk and book signing with Columbia University professor and Washington author Caroline Weber Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Weber will discuss and sign copies of her book “Proust's Duchess: How Three Celebrated Women Captured the Imagination of Fin-de-Siècle Paris.”

Weber, the author of the acclaimed “Queen of Fashion,” offers a look at the glittering world of turn-of-the-century Paris through the first in-depth study of the three women Proust used to create his supreme fictional character, the Duchesse de Guermantes.

Geneviève Halévy Bizet Straus, Laure de Sade, Comtesse de Adhéaume de Chevigné, and Élisabeth de Riquet de Caraman-Chimay, the Comtesse Greffulhe were the superstars of fin-de-siècle Parisian high society.

Books will be available and sold at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

For more information and registration, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.