3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON — Join the Gunn Historical Museum and the weaver Ellen Goldman at the Washington Town Party at the Spring Hill Arts Gathering at 292 Bee Brook Road from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 8. Admission is free.

In the spirit of preserving the region’s history, the Gunn Historical Museum in Washington is presenting Ellen Goldman, an enthusiastic weaver who enjoys sharing her love of weaving with others, an announcement said.