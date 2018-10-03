Weather Service: Tornadoes touched down in NYC suburbs

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Several tornadoes touched down as storms rolled through the metropolitan New York City area.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes struck Stony Point and New Castle, north of the city, between 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The weather service says winds reached 110 mph in New Castle and 100 mph in Stony Point.

A Long Island tornado packed winds of about 85 mph when it landed in Ronkonkoma at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The storms resulted in property damage but no people were reported injured. They also left behind flooded roads and power outages.