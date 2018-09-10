Weantinoge celebrates with annual party

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, Northwest Connecticut’s regional land trust, recently held its 12th annual Midsummer Party.

The July 14 event raised $360,000 to fund land and water conservation and environmental education programming throughout Litchfield and northern Fairfield Counties.

“Weantinoge views its work through the lens of four public benefits: supporting local farms and food, conserving natural lands for recreation and public health, protecting wildlife habitats, and safeguarding clean water,” said Weantinoge’s Executive Director, Catherine Rawson.

“The funds raised this evening will go a long way towards advancing these goals,” she said.

During the evening, more than 190 guests enjoyed cocktails and dinner at Highmeadows, the home and gardens of Washington resident and Weantinoge Board Member Linda Allard.

The evening’s food was sourced locally, including cheese from Cato Corner Farm, baked goods from Bantam Bread Company, and chicken from Blue Hill Stone Farm.

The Midsummer Party is a leading source of funding for Weantinoge’s regional conservation work.

Proceeds are used to support its environmental mission, including the maintenance of 12 public parks in five towns, the permanent conservation of 28 working farms covering 1,600 acres, and free events and programming to more than 1,000 children and families annually.

Weantinoge’s next major event is its fall celebration set for Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the trust’s 220-acre Smyrski Farm Preserve on Merryall Road in New Milford.

Last year, the family-friendly event included tethered hot-air balloon rides; a free breakfast and BBQ lunch by Litchfield Catering; live birds-of-prey presented by Sharon Audubon; farm animals, including calves, pot belly pigs, ducks, rabbits, sheep and donkeys; hayrides, face and pumpkin painting, nature walks, games, barn tours; and live music by Switch Factory, a local bluegrass band.