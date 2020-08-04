Weak tornado confirmed in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in western Massachusetts last weekend.

The tornado started in Sandisfield at about 7 p.m. Sunday, moved across a section of Tolland and into Blandford before lifting, according to a NWS survey team.

The EF0 tornado — the weakest of six tornado strengths — had estimated maximum wind speeds of 80 mph, and a path that was about 100 yards wide and nearly eight miles long.

No injuries were reported, but it brought down trees along its path, caused some power outages and some minor home damage in Sandisfield. There were reports of a home's window blown in and shingles ripped off, the service said. A fence was also blown down.