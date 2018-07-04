‘We are all beautiful human beings’

To the Editor:

President Donald Trump is depriving and tormenting immigrants of their due process and calling them world invaders.

Why is he also attacking our judicial system?

I wish he would make up his mind. Last week he started to unite the families separated at the border.

We should always remember our American men and women who fought and gave their lives for democracy.

Why does so much hate come from the White House, or should I say the President of the United States?

I really don’t care what country they come from, or the color of their skin.

We are all beautiful human beings made in God’s image.

How heartless can he be? We cannot build walls. To love and dream last a long, long time.

Let’s not emulate Hitler atrocities.

Fran Smith

New Milford