‘We all have the capability to laugh’

While we’ve been all been transitioning to life during a pandemic — when our norms are upside down — we’ve also had to contend with other truths, trivial as they may be.

Our hair has gotten out of control and, for some of us, our clothes might fit a little snugger than they did in early spring.

I know some silvery-white color seems to be adding a little bit of, well, let’s call it sparkle, to my hair in certain areas.

Thankfully, my kids aren’t calling me out about it yet. They’re too focused on grumbling about school lessons and how they, understandably, miss their friends. I miss my friends, too.

Some salons offered curbside pickup of custom hair color kits over the past few months, giving patrons the opportunity to support local business while also keeping up with their hair routine. That’s been great for those who have wanted that service.

As of press time Tuesday, barber shops and salons are permitted to open June 1, adhering to strict guidelines for safety. But for me, the little sparkle that shimmers in sunlight when I’m outside might remain so for some time.

For those of us with underlying health conditions, the threat of catching the virus is at the forefront of our minds every day.

I’ve got hats. Or, I can just let my hair be. As Popeye once said, “I am what I am.” Or, I might have to try a color kit once my family tells me my hair looks like the Christmas tinsel packed in the attic.

Like most of you, over the past few months while chatting with friends and family via video chat, we’ve seen some folks sporting a new look.

Men’s locks are longer and poke out from beneath baseball caps. Their beards are fuller than normal and, in some cases, grayer.

Women don’t seem to have as much of an issue with hair length, unless they normally maintain a short cut. It’s the color that poses a challenge for them.

Not being able to go out has posed a challenge for elders too. I had to order some grooming tools for my stepfather, whose beard was getting out of control and catching more cookie crumbs than usual.

My 11-year-old son had haircut shortly before we went into quarantine, but he insisted his hair be trimmed about two weeks ago, which led me to borrow a hair trimmer from a friend.

I tried to follow the tips Chris Kennan of Len’s Barber Shop shared in a video on social media. I watched the clip a few times, but I just couldn’t focus while snacking on cashews. So, I winged it.

It turned out half decent, though I’m certain Chris could find all the imperfections.

Meanwhile, my daughter, 9, was a bit surprised when she saw the floor covered with wisps of hair midway through the “trim” she asked me to give her.

While sweeping up more hair than even I expected to sweep, she informed me the haircut was much shorter than what her stylist, Jill, normally does. I shrugged and laughed. What can I say?

The last few months have proven to be some of the toughest times most of us have ever faced.

We’ve been advised to stay home, keep our distance from others and wear masks to slow the spread of a virus that has a grip on the entire world.

Some of us have lost jobs and face financial struggles we never thought we’d face.

Meanwhile, essential workers are our everyday heroes, facing an enemy we have yet to fully understand. Thank you!

There is no doubt we need to take life as we know it today seriously, respond wisely and purposefully and take proactive steps to keep ourselves and those around us as safe as possible.

But for today, let’s sit back and recognize we all have the capability to laugh — at ourselves, no matter how long our hair is or whatever color(s) it may be, and at our attempt and/or results of any haircut we may have tried at home.

