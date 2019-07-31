The Defenders basketball team played for many years on the second floor of the town hall in New Milford before the court came to town hall and divided the space to multiple rooms. The 1910-11 team was made up of, from left to right, in front, Michael M. Hastings, James R. Hulton and Victor Moore, and in back, standing, E. Paul Martin, William X. Martin, J. Leo Murphy (player-manager), Martin Manion and Bert Emro. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.