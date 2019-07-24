Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, “History of the Shepaug Railroad,” July 30 at 6:30 p.m. Col. Donald A. Woodworth Jr., USAF (Ret.) will lead the program about the former Washington Depot railroad station, known today as the Washington Senior Center, at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza. The Shepaug Railroad crew from 1906 is shown above, from left to right, Mr. Benedict, Tom Phillips, C. Straub, Robert Barnum, Mr. Kane, Lyman Bristol and Frank Stone. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.