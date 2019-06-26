E. Paul Martin, who was born in June 29, 1894, a son of Edward P. and Margaret Flynn Martin,is shown in this 1899 photograph. Martin was the last surviving New Milford veteran of World War I and a former three-term first selectman. At the time of his death in 1998, he was the town’s oldest native son. He and his brother William established Martin Brothers Plumbing and Heating in Washington in 1921 and moved the business to New Milford in 1926, where it operated until 1954. During Martin’s time as first selectman from 1955-61, he established the New Milford Planning Commission in 1955 and played a major role in bringing the Kimberly Clark Corp. to New Milford in 1958. He also established the first Town Improvement Committee. Martin served as tax collector for the New Milford Fire Association from 1952-57 and served as assessor for the association for many years. Martin was one of the first to speak for the preservation of the old New Milford railroad station, was active in restoring rail service to New Milford and was a member of the Rail Service Restoration Society. He was a member of the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, the New Milford Historical Society, and the New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation. He was a talented tinsmith and donated his collection of tinware depicting scenes of New Milford to the historical society in 1995. Martin was involved with Water Witch Hose Co. #2, as well as active in veterans’ and civic groups in town. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.