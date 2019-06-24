  • Governor Abraham Ribicoff pushes the button to officially start operations at the new Kimberly-Clark mill on Pickett District Road in New Milford April 21, 1958. To his right is then-First Selectman E. Paul Martin. Joining them is William Kellett, president of the Kimberly-Clark Corp. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family / The News-Times Contributed

Gov. Abraham Ribicoff pushes the button to officially start operations at the new Kimberly-Clark mill on Pickett District Road in New Milford April 21, 1958. To his right is then-First Selectman E. Paul Martin. Joining them is William Kellett, president of the Kimberly-Clark Corp. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.