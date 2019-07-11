-
Let’s throw it back to New Milford High School sports in the early 1990s. Above is the varsity wrestling team for the 1991-92 school year. Shown above are, from left to right, in front, David Lee, Jeremy Boczulak, Scott Wargo and Dave Mazzotta; second row, Erich Doubek, Jim Steinberg, Steve Steinberg, Chuck Eisenberg and Brian Richards; and in back, Dean Mantion, Steve Ashley, Joe Gaboury, Dwayne MacInnis, Dave Pearsall, Bob Davis and Tomas Browne. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less
Photo: Courtesy Of NMHS 1992 Yearbook
