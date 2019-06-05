Election times from the 1950s looked a bit different than they do today. Above, M. Joseph Lillis Jr., left, and E. Paul Martin take a ride around town as they share Martin’s campaign message in 1959 in New Milford. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
Election times from the 1950s looked a bit different than they do today. Above, M. Joseph Lillis Jr., left, and E. Paul Martin take a ride around town as they share Martin’s campaign message in 1959 in New
Election times from the 1950s looked a bit different than they do today. Above, M. Joseph Lillis Jr., left, and E. Paul Martin take a ride around town as they share Martin’s campaign message in 1959 in New Milford. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
Election times from the 1950s looked a bit different than they do today. Above, M. Joseph Lillis Jr., left, and E. Paul Martin take a ride around town as they share Martin’s campaign message in 1959 in New
Election times from the 1950s looked a bit different than they do today. Above, M. Joseph Lillis Jr., left, and E. Paul Martin take a ride around town as they share Martin’s campaign message in 1959 in New Milford. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.