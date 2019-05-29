St. Francis School in New Milford celebrated its first graduating class in 1935. Among the graduates were, from left to right, in front, Geraldine Hulton, Veronica McMahon, Minnie Halpine, Helen Syniec and Lorraine Reynolds; second row, Theresa Raino, Josephine Kozieleic, Beatrice Martin, Phyllis Lawlor, Mary Ward, Shirley Harris and Jeanne Cuddy; and in back, Joan Carson, Mary Dolan, Paul E. Martin, William Moore, Joseph Kracheski, Marjorie Frizzel and Josephine Boucher. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.