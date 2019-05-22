This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John N. Dempsey, governor, Judge Harry B. Bradbury, First Selectman E. Paul Martin and Donald Irving, aide to the governor. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.