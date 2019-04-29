Way Back When

Residents of New Milford frequently flocked to the Wayside Fruit & Garden Stand at 43 Park Lane Road (Route 202) during the mid-1900s. The stand was operated by Bette Lou Emmon’s grandparents, Annie Bostwick Howland and Edward Clyde Howland. This photograph was taken in 1938. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.