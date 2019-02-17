The Water Witch Hose Co. No. 2 firehouse on Church Street in the village center of New Miford is all dressed up in 1900 for the traditional firemen’s parade. Now home to Ruth Chase Flowers, the wooden edifice served as the town’s chief fire station from the late 1800s until a state of the art, brick structure was built in 1960 on Route 67, alongside Great Brook, just south of the intersection of East and Bridge streets. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.