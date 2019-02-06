-
This postcard of the Main Street and Bank Street intersection in New Milford, circa 1906, was mailed Nov. 5, 1906, to Miss Mattie Ruffelo, #36 Liberty St., Bridgeport, Conn. from “G.O.,” who wrote “at this city today, 11-5-06.” The postcard was published by Frank E. Soule. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Marcy DeCosa
This postcard of the Main Street and Bank Street intersection in New Milford, circa 1906, was mailed Nov. 5, 1906, to Miss Mattie Ruffelo, #36 Liberty St., Bridgeport, Conn. from “G.O.,” who wrote “at ... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Marcy DeCosa
This postcard of the Main Street and Bank Street intersection in New Milford, circa 1906, was mailed Nov. 5, 1906, to Miss Mattie Ruffelo, #36 Liberty St., Bridgeport, Conn. from “G.O.,” who wrote “at this city today, 11-5-06.” The postcard was published by Frank E. Soule. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Marcy DeCosa
This postcard of the Main Street and Bank Street intersection in New Milford, circa 1906, was mailed Nov. 5, 1906, to Miss Mattie Ruffelo, #36 Liberty St., Bridgeport, Conn. from “G.O.,” who wrote “at ... more
This postcard of the Main Street and Bank Street intersection in New Milford, circa 1906, was mailed Nov. 5, 1906, to Miss Mattie Ruffelo, #36 Liberty St., Bridgeport, Conn. from “G.O.,” who wrote “at this city today, 11-5-06.” The postcard was published by Frank E. Soule. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.