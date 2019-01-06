The P.M. Cassedy store appears to be a busy spot along Bank Street in New Milford at the time this photograph was taken some time in the late 1800s. The store was located just about across the street from where Bank Street Theater is now. The photograph at one time was in a collection owned by New Milford resident Frank L. “Bus” Meloy. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.