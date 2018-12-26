This view of South Main Street in New Milford circa early 1900s reveals that little change has taken place over the past century in that neighborhood except, perhaps, that the road has been long since paved and not many gentlemen are seen these days walking the sidewalks decked out in what appears to be a skimmer. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.