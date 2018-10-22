The Great Fire of May 1902 swept through the business district of New Milford, destroying much of the Railroad to Main streets and Bridge to Bank streets block in smoke and ashes. This view looking north shows many of the townsfolk milling around the ruins, even as a shantytown grew on the south end of the Village Green to provide temporary homes to the displaced merchants. The large building at the north corner of Bank and Main is the United States Hotel,which survived the blaze only to be razed during the 1920s to make room for a pharmacy. On the nearer street corner are the remains of the New England House Hotel, the other half of the village center’s proud bookends hotels of the era. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.