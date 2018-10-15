Volunteers play an integral role in any community. They donate their time, energy, skills and labor to coordinate and manage events, and provide supportive services. Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford is one of the local non-profit organizations that relies on volunteers throughout the year. One of the events for which volunteers are needed at the park is the annual fall cleanup. Individuals and groups team up to rake leaves, pick up sticks and aid in a variety of other necessary fall tasks. This year’s fall cleanup will be held Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Interested individuals are asked to bring their own rakes, leaf blowers, gloves and other equipment, and check in at the Ohmen Pavilion, the first pavilion on the way into the park off Still River Drive. Back in 2013, volunteers from Yard Apes Landscaping in New Milford and other individuals, above, helped clean up the park in the fall. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.