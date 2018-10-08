The onset of autumn yields a plethora of fall activities, including festivals, fairs and more. One of the popular happenings is the Kent Pumpkin Run. This year’s 42nd annual Kent Pumpkin Run will be held Oct. 28. Festivities will begin with a kids’ fun run at 11:15 a.m., followed by a 5-mile walk/run at noon. The spectator-friendly, USATF certified course will start and finish at Kent Green in front of town hall. Music, refreshments, Halloween costumes and more will be offered at the event. People of all ages participate in the event, as evident in this 2012 photograph in which Sarala Grayson-Fink, then 10, of Kent checks out the crowd for friends and family as she kicks home alongside Theodosia Grayson, as they participated in the 36th annual event coordinated by the Kent Chamber of Commerce. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.