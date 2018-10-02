A late 19th century view of the west side of Main Street in New Milford shows its intersection with Bennitt Street and Aspetuck Avenue. Towering elm trees line the Village Green and impressive homes reside along the west side of the street. In the distance on the hill leading up to what later would be the Canterbury School campus is the All Saints Memorial Church, now home to St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.