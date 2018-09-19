Schools in the Greater New Milford area are back in session at public and private schools. One of the former New Milford schools was St. Francis Xavier School near the top of the Village Green. The school offered grades one through eight. Above, in this 1960 photograph, is the first-grade class at the St. Francis Xavier School. From left to right, in front, are Michael Cass, John Deak, Gregory Hume, John Fox, Harold Dunning, Michael Foster, Jeffery Narum, Scott Martina and Leon Yarrish; second row, Marita Martin, Donna Hallecks, Michael Kostes, Joy Bell, Donna Baske, Patty Dupill, Eileen Reese, Angela Onorato, Janet Knowles, Kevin Lynch, Steven Adams, Cathy O’Brien and Gerald Cowan; third row, Nanette Gonzalez, Carol Coughlin, Richard Begnoche, Michael Robinson, unknown, unknown, Mary Lee, Diana Tencza and Sister Marita Joseph; and in back, Katie Golembeski, Mary Jo Ploch, Karen Lebel, Patty Weber, Patty Farrell, Karen Barrett, Paula D’Alton, Laura Matoes, Gwenyth Durling and Christine Ognan. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes or 860-355-7324