School is back in session and that means fall activities in the Greater New Milford will soon be in full swing. A variety of festivals, fairs and other special events are on tap throughout the region. One of the popular events is the Warren Fall Festival, which is presented by and benefits the Warren Fire Company. This year’s event is planned for Oct. 6-7 at Warren Woods. Offerings will include vendors, demonstrations, children’s activities, music, food, tractor pulls and more. In this 1999 photograph, above, Brenda Massey, left, helps the Women’s Auxiliary members Kathy Allmand, center, and Ruth Cheney, all of Warren, pull a name for a raffle. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.