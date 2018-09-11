Way Back When

School buses began rolling over the past few weeks in the Greater New Milford area. Above, school buses are parked behind what was then New Milford High School on East Street, probably during the 1942-43 school year. The East Street building is called the Lillis Administration Building in memory of Catherine Lillis, a longtime teacher and administrator in New the New Milford school system. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at 860-355-7324 or drose@newstimes.com.