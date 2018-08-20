Way Back When

Public schools in the Greater New Milford area are gearing up for opening day for the 2018-19 academic year. In this 2010 photo, student care worker Sherri Norwood is on hand to greet excited third-grader Joeanna Farias-Rivera after the then-8-year-old had gotten off her bus at Hill and Plain School for the first day of classes. In 2010, more than 4,800 students from pre-school to grade 12 returned to school in New Milford.