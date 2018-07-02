Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
The intersection of Bank and Main streets in New Milford circa late 19th century was a popular gathering spot shortly after a blizzard had swept through the small farming community. Note some of the men in the photograph are holding or leaning on snow shovels; clearing roads and sidewalk and removing snow without a snowplow was tedious business. If you have a “Way Back When” photo to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less
