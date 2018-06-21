https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Way-Back-When-13007415.php
Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Thursday, June 21, 2018
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
A bicycle race is just about set to start along the unpaved Railroad Street, just north of Bank Street, in this turn-of-the century photos published in the 1960s in the long defunct New Milford Advertiser. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
