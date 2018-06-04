Way Back When

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford is an anchor on the Village Green. The church is situated at the corner of Main Street and Whittlesey Avenue. The church is shown above on this postcard photograph. The postcard is sent by Katherine to Mrs. James Mannion, South Street, Danbury, in Janaury of 1908. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford is an anchor on the Village Green. The church is situated at the corner of Main Street and Whittlesey Avenue. The church is shown above on this postcard photograph. ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Way Back When 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford is an anchor on the Village Green. The church is situated at the corner of Main Street and Whittlesey Avenue. The church is shown on this postcard photograph. The postcard is sent by Katherine to Mrs. James Mannion, South Street, Danbury, in Janaury of 1908. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.