Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford is an anchor on the Village Green. The church is situated at the corner of Main Street and Whittlesey Avenue. The church is shown on this postcard photograph. The postcard is sent by Katherine to Mrs. James Mannion, South Street, Danbury, in Janaury of 1908. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
