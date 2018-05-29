  • This uncredited photo looking south over Lake Waramaug reveals a 19th century landscape, in the New Preston section of Washington across the lake and Warren in the foreground, nearly free of buildings save for the occasional farmhouse. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / The News-Times Contributed
This uncredited photo looking south over Lake Waramaug reveals a 19th century landscape. The New Preston section of Washington across the lake and Warren in the foreground are nearly free of buildings, save for the occasional farmhouse. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.