Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
This uncredited photo looking south over Lake Waramaug reveals a 19th century landscape. The New Preston section of Washington across the lake and Warren in the foreground are nearly free of buildings, save for the occasional farmhouse. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
