Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 9, 2018
A view of Bank Street in the historic village center of New Milford in the early years of the 20th century, looking east toward the Village Green and, beyond, Church Street, flanked by the Village Hardware on the left and town hall on the right. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
