Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of The New Milford Historical Society
Many of the buildings along Main Street in New Milford have remained the same over time. Here is a 1905 view of the St. John’s Episcopal Church and the New Milford Public Library along the east side of the Village Green. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
