Way Back When

Above is a postcard photo by P.M. Cassedy published in Germany of a train crossing the railroad bridge spanning the Housatonic River, just south of the village center in New Milford. In the foreground is the east bank of the Housatonic where Grove Street now serves as a major thoroughfare for area residents. The postcard was sent Aug. 1, 1911 by Nonnie to Mr. Albert Manion, South Street, Danbury. Nonnie writes: "Just a card to say goodbye. I suppose you met E.T.L. Now don't forget we expect to see you in Lynchville in the near future. Nonnie"