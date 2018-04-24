https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Way-Back-When-12843145.php
Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of John Pawloski
The limestone quarrying business of Charles E. Griffin at the turn of the 20th century in the Boardman district of New Milford resulted in a small village emerging to process the limestone and to house and feed the workers, as shown in this Clarence Evans photograph around 1900. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.
