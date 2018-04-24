Way Back When

Photo: Courtesy Of John Pawloski Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The limestone quarrying business of Charles E. Griffin at the turn of the 20th century in the Boardman district of New Milford resulted in a small village emerging to process the limestone and to house and feed the workers, as shown in this Clarence Evans photograph about 1900. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less The limestone quarrying business of Charles E. Griffin at the turn of the 20th century in the Boardman district of New Milford resulted in a small village emerging to process the limestone and to house and feed ... more Photo: Courtesy Of John Pawloski Way Back When 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The limestone quarrying business of Charles E. Griffin at the turn of the 20th century in the Boardman district of New Milford resulted in a small village emerging to process the limestone and to house and feed the workers, as shown in this Clarence Evans photograph around 1900. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.