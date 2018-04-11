Way Back When

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The view along the Housatonic River valley has changed quite a bit since this photograph was taken circa the late 19th/early 20th century. This view shows the river valley from the east side of New Milford, just south of the village center, looking across the river at the railroad bridge toward the southwest. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, email Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or call 860-355-7324. less The view along the Housatonic River valley has changed quite a bit since this photograph was taken circa the late 19th/early 20th century. This view shows the river valley from the east side of New Milford, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Way Back When 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The view along the Housatonic River valley has changed quite a bit since this photograph was taken circa the late 19th/early 20th century. This view shows the river valley from the east side of New Milford, just south of the village center, looking across the river at the railroad bridge toward the southwest. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, email Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or call 860-355-7324.