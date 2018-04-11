https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Way-Back-When-12823513.php
Way Back When
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, April 11, 2018
The view along the Housatonic River valley has changed quite a bit since this photograph was taken circa the late 19th/early 20th century. This view shows the river valley from the east side of New Milford, just south of the village center, looking across the river at the railroad bridge toward the southwest. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, email Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or call 860-355-7324.
