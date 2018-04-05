  • An aerial photograph taken in the 1930s shows the New Milford village center with Young’s Field in the foreground and the slopes leading up to Second Hill to the top. Note large homes line the west side of the Village Green along Main Street all the way north to Bennitt Street. If you have a photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Courtesy Of Roger Szendy / The News-Times Contributed
