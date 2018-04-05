Way Back When

An aerial photograph taken in the 1930s shows the New Milford village center with Young's Field in the foreground and the slopes leading up to Second Hill to the top. Note large homes line the west side of the Village Green along Main Street all the way north to Bennitt Street.

