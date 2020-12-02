Watts Fund grant to support ASAP! programs

ASAP! in Washington, which serves Northwest Connecticut, has received grant from The Watts Fund in support of the organization’s work in providing quality arts education, financial aid and scholarships, and community-based enrichment.

The $5,000 grant will help support ASAP! in providing Washington families with the opportunity to attend ASAP! programs at a discount no matter where the program is held.

The funds will also go towards strengthening ASAP!’s ability to provide employment opportunities, stimulate business, hold free programs, and offer financial aid and scholarships to Washington residents.

This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, support from The Watts Fund will allow ASAP! to adapt programming so that the community can engage and connect with the arts and each other safely.

Founded in 1999, ASAP! is a social profit educational arts organization that reaches 9,000-plus children a year throughout Connecticut.

For more information or to register for an upcoming program or event, visit www.asapct.org.