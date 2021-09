WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced a Waterloo man on Friday to up to 60 years in prison for the beating death of a 72-year-old maintenance man.

Judge Brad Harris sentenced Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with a dangerous weapon and other charges in the death of Johannes Rodenburgh, of Waterloo. He had initially been charged with second-degree murder.