Watercolor series on tap at Kent gallery

Kent Art Association Gallery in Kent will offer a four-week “Wednesdays in August” watercolor class Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon beginning next month.

Watercolorist and art instructor Trisha S. Haulenbeek will lead the Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28 classes at the gallery at 21 South Main St.

Haulenbeek, who is from Northfield, has exhibited her paintings and won awards throughout New England.

She is noted for her impressionistic watercolors.

Most recently, she won the Richard Ochs Memorial Award for Watercolor for her painting “Fleurs Flourissanstis” at the Kent Art Association’s prestigious Presidents Show.

She is also a well-known and respected art instructor focusing primarily on the wet on wet technique of watercolor painting.

Classes will consist of short demonstrations, followed by individual help from Haulenbeek.

Students will paint primarily from pictures, photos and cut flower arrangements and may go outdoors to paint, depending on the weather.

Artists should bring their own supplies A supply list and the registration form is available at www.kentart.org.

The cost is $200.

If a class must be canceled, a makeup class will be held the first Wednesday in September.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentart.org or call the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.